Coach Nick Nurse said Melton (back) is out for Friday's game versus the Hornets and is unsure when he'll return, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Melton left Tuesday's game versus Boston with back spasms after recently returning from a lengthy absence due to a lumbar spine stress response. With these injuries possibly being related, it wouldn't be surprising for Melton to miss significant time. Kelly Oubre and Cameron Payne are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence.
