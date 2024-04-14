Melton (back/injury recovery) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Melton is joined by Joel Embiid (knee/injury maintenance) as key absences for Philadelphia on Sunday. Despite being in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers appear on track to prioritize health to prepare for a Play-In Tournament showdown in the coming week.