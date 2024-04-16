Melton (back/injury recovery) will be unavailable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against Miami.
Melton has logged just five appearances since Jan. 12, being unable to return to 100 percent after initially dealing with a lumbar stress reaction in his spine. Subsequent attempts to return to action have been short-lived, and his absence from Philadelphia's rotation is a notable loss defensively. Win or lose Wednesday, Philadelphia will have another postseason contest in store, but Melton's outlook is currently bleak.
