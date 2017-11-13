76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Doubtful Monday with illness

Okafor is dealing with an upper-respiratory infection and is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Okafor has seen the floor just once over the last nine games, playing a total of three minutes. That makes his likely absence Monday essentially irrelevant and shouldn't impact the team's regular rotation. Look for a final decision on his status to be made closer to tip off, though for now, Okafor should be stuck on the sidelines.