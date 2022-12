Okafor generated 26 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 win over Memphis.

Okafor has been a strong contributor for Mexico City recently, and he's scored 20-plus points in seven consecutive games. The 26-year-old has also posted double-doubles in three of the last five matchups.