Okafor (ankle) logged 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 win over Austin.

Okafor missed Friday's game due to an ankle injury but was back in action Sunday following a minimal absence. He's now scored 20-plus points in two of his last four appearances, and he's shot 75.6 percent from the floor over that stretch.