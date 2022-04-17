Harden ended with 22 points (6-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Saturday's 131-111 victory over the Raptors.

The 32-year-old found his form late in the regular season with the 76ers and then carried that momentum into the playoffs, as Harden now has five double-doubles and a triple-double over his last six games, averaging 16.8 points, 13.3 assists, 5.7 boards and 2.2 threes over that stretch. With Joel Embiid and others available to take the scoring load off Harden, he appears content to lean more heavily on his distribution skills to try and lead the Sixers on a deep postseason run.