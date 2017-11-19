76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Officially questionable for Monday

Bayless (wrist) participated in Sunday's workout and is considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Jazz, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bayless has missed the last six games while working back from a wrist contusion, but appears to be nearing a return to full strength. He was able to take part in Sunday's workout and as long as the injury doesn't flare up following the increase in activity, Bayless could be back on the floor Monday. Look for another update following Monday's morning shootaround, but for now, Bayless should be considered questionable.