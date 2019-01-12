76ers' Jimmy Butler: Questionable with bruised ribs

Butler is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Knicks due to a bruised ribs.

Butler emerged from Friday's game against the Hawks with bruised ribs, but he managed to post 30 points, five assists, four rebounds and three swipes across 40 minutes. More information on his status may arrive during pre-game activities. If he ends up sidelined, Furkan Korkmaz and Landry Shamet could see extra run.