Butler registered 25 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 44 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 double-overtime victory over the Hawks.

Butler scored at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive contest, and the star forward also filled the stat sheet admirably after ending just one assist and two rebounds away from a triple-double. Butler was going through a semi-drought in terms of scoring since he failed to reach the 20-point mark in five straight contests between March 22 and April 2, but he seems to have bounced back right as the playoffs are approaching for the Heat.