Butler had 27 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to Indiana.

Butler led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring while ending perfect from the free-throw line to go along with a team-high assist total and finishing second on the team in rebounds in an all-around showcase. Butler has connected on 12 of more free throws in three games this season, now surpassing the 25-point mark in 16 outings. He has posted at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in five contests.