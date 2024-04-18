Butler is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining an MCL injury to his right knee Wednesday in the Heat's 105-104 loss to the 76ers in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Butler sustained the injury in the final minute of the first quarter, and while he remained in the game, he was clearly operating at well below full strength and ultimately finished with 19 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, five steals and four rebounds in 40 minutes. The Heat will send Butler in for an MRI on Thursday before providing an updated diagnosis of his injury, but the 34-year-old looks safe to count out for Friday's Play-In Tournament matchup with the Bulls, and quite likely, the first round of the playoffs if Miami should advance. Jaime Jaquez has regularly picked up starts when Butler missed time during the regular season, and the rookie first-rounder, as well as Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin, could all benefit from added minutes Friday.