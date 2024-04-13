Butler finished Friday's 125-103 win over Toronto with 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes.

Butler hasn't been able to fill the stat sheet and deliver the elite scoring numbers he's accustomed fantasy managers to produce over the last few weeks, but he continue to be a serviceable asset due to his all-around contributions. Butler has failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of his last nine appearances, but he's still averaging 18.0 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in that stretch.