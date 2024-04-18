Butler will have an MRI on Thursday after sustaining a right knee injury during Wednesday's 105-104 Play-In Tournament loss to the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. He played 40 minutes and generated 19 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds and five steals.

Butler appeared to tweak his knee late in the first quarter after being fouled but remained in the game at less than 100 percent, sporting a noticeable limp at times. Butler was seen wearing a protective knee sleeve post-game and will have more testing done Thursday. The Heat will play in a win-or-go-home matchup Friday night, giving Butler very little time to heal. We should know more about the severity of the injury once the MRI results come back.