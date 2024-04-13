Embiid closed with 32 points (10-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-113 win over the Magic.

Embiid recorded his 30th double-double of the season Friday, and he reached that mark for the third straight game. There was a scare in the second quarter when Embiid went to the locker room after awkwardly landing on his recently repaired left knee, but he was able to return for the second half. The 76ers have now won seven straight games, and a win in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Nets could catapult Philadelphia into the top six in the Eastern Conference, avoiding the NBA Play-In Tournament.