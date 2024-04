Embiid (knee) remains questionable but is expected to play Wednesday against the Heat, barring a setback during warmups, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid got through the team's morning shootaround without issue, but the 76ers' medical staff would like him to get through his pregame routine before officially clearing him. However, it seems very likely that he'll be out there, so he's a reasonable target in daily fantasy leagues.