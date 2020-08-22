Embiid went for 30 points (7-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 102-94 Game 3 loss against the Celtics.

Embiid has registered double-doubles in the three games of the series so far, but at times it feels as if the star big man has been carrying Philadelphia on both ends of the court and that hasn't been enough against a red-hot Celtics squad. Embiid is averaging 30 points and 13 rebounds per game in the three games of the series, although he's shooting just 46.4 percent from the field in that stretch.