Embiid (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Heat.

Embiid sat out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nets due to precautionary reasons but practiced Monday and Tuesday. The 76ers have won eight straight, including five in a row with Embiid back in the lineup, and the reining MVP has looked great in the process, averaging 30.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game.