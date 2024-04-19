Embiid is questionable for Game 1 of the first-round series against the Knicks on Saturday due to left knee injury recovery.

Embiid appeared in five of the final seven regular-season matchups, averaging 30.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 30.6 minutes, after returning from a 29-game absence at the beginning of April. He also posted 23 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Philadelphia's Play-In victory over Miami on Wednesday. Embiid will likely be a regular on the injury report throughout the postseason, but barring a setback or new injury, it'd be surprising if the reigning MVP missed time.