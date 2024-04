Lowry has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to rest purposes.

Lowry will take the second night of Philadelphia's back-to-back set off after posting eight points in 21 minutes during Saturday's win over the Grizzlies. Joel Embiid (rest) is also out, while Tyrese Maxey (hip) and Tobias Harris (knee) are questionable. Lowry should return to action Tuesday versus the Pistons.