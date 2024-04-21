Lowry finished Saturday's 111-104 loss to New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes.

Lowry's hot shooting fueled a 15-2 run in the third quarter to put Philadelphia in front. He was one of just three 76ers to exceed 10 points Saturday, joining Tyrese Maxey (33 points) and Joel Embiid (29 points) in catalyzing the offense. Lowry's signature defensive peskiness was also on display, and the veteran profiles as a swing factor in the series given his strong play, huge minute share and experience as a two-way synergistic piece in the playoffs historically.