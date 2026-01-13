Lowry produced zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) in two minutes during Monday's 115-102 victory over the Raptors.

Lowry played out the final two minutes over the blowout win, receiving a standing ovation for what is likely to be his final game in Toronto. After playing much of his career with the Raptors, Lowry now serves as a depth piece for the 76ers, spending very little time on the court. While there is obviously no fantasy impact here, the fans were certainly appreciative of everything he did during his time in Toronto.