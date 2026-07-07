Kyle Lowry: Announces retirement

Lowry signed a one-day contract to retire with the Raptors on Tuesday.

Lowry will call it a career after 20 seasons in the NBA, six All-Star nods -- all of which came with Toronto -- and an NBA championship. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft played for Memphis, Houston, Toronto, Miami and Philadelphia, finishing with career averages of 12.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.4 minutes per contest. During his nine-year stint with the Raptors, Lowry averaged 17.5 points, 7.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.7 minutes per showing.