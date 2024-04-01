Lowry ended with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal over 38 minutes in Sunday's 135-120 win over Toronto.

Lowry handed out a game-high-tying assist total while connecting on a trio of threes and ending as one of six 76ers players with a double-digit point total over a double-double performance. Lowry, who also recorded a pair of blocks defensively, set a new season high in assists, posting his second game of the year with 10 or more dimes. In both of those contests, Lowry has ended with a double-double. Lowry's pair of blocks matched a season-best mark, a total he has now ended with in four contests.