Lowry is questionable for Tuesday's game against Detroit due to a left knee effusion.

Lowry sat out Sunday's game against San Antonio due to rest purposes, and his status for Tuesday's game is up in the air due to his knee injury. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaged 9.1 points and 4.0 assists in 28.4 minutes per game.