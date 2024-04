Lowry contributed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 116-96 victory over the Grizzlies.

Lowry was invisible in the win, continuing his rough season. Despite moving to a more favorable location, Lowry's days of being a viable fantasy asset appear to be well behind him. At this point, he is barely on the radar as a potential streaming candidate.