Play

Shayok, who is currently on assignment in the G League, is dealing with a right quad contusion.

It's unclear when Shayok picked up the injury or how long it will keep him sidelined. He's impressed through four games with the Delaware Blue Coats, posting averages of 29.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.2 minutes per tilt.

More News
Our Latest Stories