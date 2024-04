Bamba (illness), who is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat, didn't participate in the 76ers' morning shootaround, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bamba was a late scratch for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, and he continues to deal with an illness ahead of Thursday's matchup. His absence from Philadelphia's morning shootaround is discouraging, and it's possible he's unavailable for a second consecutive game.