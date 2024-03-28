Bamba ended with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Clippers.

Making his 11th straight start, the 25-year-old center recorded his first double-double of the season as he continues to split the workload in the paint with Paul Reed. Over those 11 contests, Bamba has averaged 6.3 points, 5.6 boards and 1.3 blocks in 20.8 minutes a game, and his defensive contributions are the only thing keeping him on the fantasy radar -- he's delivered multiple blocks in four of the last six games.