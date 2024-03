Bamba amassed eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 victory over Dallas.

Bamba showed off good chemistry with Kyle Lowry around the basket, as well as with Tyrese Maxey in pick-and-roll Sunday. Bamba has now started two consecutive games while Paul Reed comes off the bench, but coach Nick Nurse is deploying the bigs on a lineup-specific basis depending on opponent scheme.