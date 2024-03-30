Bamba recorded 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 22 minutes during Friday's 117-114 loss to Cleveland.

Bamba was coming off his first double-double of the season in the loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, and while he couldn't repeat that outcome here, he delivered another solid showing. The veteran big man is making the most of the opportunity, averaging 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game across his last 12 starts. Bamba will remain a decent streaming option for the time being, but he'll head back to the bench once Joel Embiid (knee) is ready to return.