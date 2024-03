Bamba closed with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 win over the Clippers.

Bamba's offensive usage rate remains low, but his overall production across the board is trending up. In his last six outings, Bamba posted averages of 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.