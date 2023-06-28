The 76ers extended a qualifying offer to Reed on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After receiving the qualifying offer from the team, Reed officially becomes a restricted free agent. Reed filled the role of backup center for Philadelphia in 2022-23, appearing in a career-high 69 regular-season games and averaging 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks/steals over 10.9 minutes. The highlight of his campaign came in the playoffs, where he stepped into the starting lineup in place of Joel Embiid for a pair of games and posted back-to-back double-doubles on a combined 8-of-12 shooting from the field.