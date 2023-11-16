Reed contributed 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Celtics.

Although Reed came off the bench once again Wednesday, he was efficient from the floor to score in double figures for the first time this year, and he also matched his season-high mark of six rebounds. Joel Embiid has played through a hip injury recently, and Reed would likely carry some streaming value if the 2022-23 NBA MVP is forced to miss any time. Reed has been relatively consistent on the boards early in the season but hasn't generated much production in other areas.