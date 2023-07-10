The 76ers have matched Reed's three-year, $23 million offer sheet with the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Reed, a restricted free agent, had signed a three-year, $23 million deal with the Jazz on Saturday, which was matched by the 76ers. The deal also states the Sixers must guarantee the last two years of Reed's deal if they win the opening round of playoffs this season. Reed averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds as a backup for Joel Embiid last season, and will likely serve as a backup big man for Philadelphia going forward.