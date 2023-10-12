Reed delivered 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Reed made the most of his minutes out there and delivered value on both ends of the court, though his passing numbers were surprising -- he didn't record more than three dimes in any game last season. Reed should open the season as a frontcourt backup who should see plenty of minutes due to his ability to play both power forward and center.