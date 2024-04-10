Harris (knee) amassed 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 victory over the Pistons.

Harris missed the last three games due to a left knee contusion, but he was back in the starting lineup and delivered a productive outing. He came away with his ninth double-double of the season and is now averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over 33.5 minutes per game since the All-Star break.