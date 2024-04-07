Harris (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Lauren Rosen of the 76ers' official site reports.

Harris, who is missing a third consecutive game due to a left knee contusion, will join Joel Embiid (rest), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Robert Covington (knee) on the list of inactive players for Philadelphia on Sunday, leaving the team shorthanded. Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin and Kelly Oubre will likely see substantial roles with Harris sidelined.