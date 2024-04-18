Harris registered nine points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 105-104 Play-In Game victory over the Heat.

Harris struggled to get his shot going Wednesday and was outperformed by Nicolas Batum, who came off the bench and added 20 points and five rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting from the perimeter. Harris' inefficiency from deep has been a constant problem this season, as his 35.8 percent three-point percentage has been his worst mark since 2016-17. Since the All-Star break, the 31-year-old has averaged 15.7 points and 7.6 rebounds on 35.4 percent from three, which could be a consequence of an uptick in playing time from Joel Embiid's (knee) absence.