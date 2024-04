Harris (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Harris was sidelined for Saturday's win over Memphis, marking his second straight absence due to a left knee contusion, but he'll have a chance to return for the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set. Tyrese Maxey (hip) joins Harris as questionable, while Joel Embiid (rest) and Kyle Lowry (rest) have already been ruled out, so the 76ers may be extremely shorthanded versus San Antonio.