Harris (knee) underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed a bad bruise, and he's expected to miss 1-to-2 games, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harris had already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat due to the knee injury that he sustained late in Tuesday's win over Oklahoma City, and it's possible he misses at least one additional game. However, the 76ers don't expect him to miss significant time, which is encouraging with just a week and a half remaining in the regular season. Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin and Kelly Oubre could see increased run while Harris is sidelined.