Harris tallied 18 points (5-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 35 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 win over Oklahoma City.

Harris led all players in Tuesday's contest in threes made to go along with a half-dozen rebounds in a near 20-point performance in a comeback victory. Harris tied a season-high in threes made, doing so in two other games this year, most recently on March 1 against Charlotte. Harris has been hot from deep as of late, burying four or more threes in two of his last three outings while posting 15 or more points in three straight contests.