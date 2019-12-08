76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 15 in blowout win
Harris posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in a 141-94 blowout victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Following a season-high 33-point explosion, Harris cooled off a bit in a blowout win over the Cavaliers, but still contributed a solid 15 points on a strong 60 percent from the field. The nine-year forward has quietly been a top 50 player in most formats. The career-high 3.1 assists have helped boost Harris' value. If he can raise his unusually-low 79.2 free-throw percentage up closer to the 84.1 percent that he's averaged over the last four seasons, his value will see a nice boost.
