76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 24 points
Harris had 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two turnovers in 36 minutes during Friday's 98-97 loss at Orlando.
Harris has surpassed expectations with his recent play, as the small forward has settled into the offensive scheme and is now averaging 24.3 points per game over his last four contests. He might not be able to sustain that scoring rate during most of the season, but fantasy owners should take advantage of his hot hand. His next chance to play will come Saturday on the road against the Heat.
