Harris scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal over 36 minutes in the 109-107 win Friday over the Pelicans.

Harris scored eight of his 17 points in the final period, including the game-winning triple with 1:10 remaining. Since returning from knee soreness that cost him three games, Harris hasn't been his usual self. In nine games, he's averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 50 percent from the floor.