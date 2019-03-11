76ers' Tobias Harris: Strong shooting line
Harris racked up 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes Sunday against the Pacers.
Harris finished just below his 20.9 ppg scoring average, although the Sixers still managed to come away with a comfortable victory with the help of Joel Embiid's 33 points. Harris has been consistent in the scoring department and on the boards of late, and he continues to put up plenty of shots despite playing with a star-studded cast. He's attempted 13 or more field goals in each of his previous five games.
