Alan Williams: Monster double-double
Williams scored 28 points and tallied 19 rebounds to go along with two assists and a block in the win Tuesday against the Swarm.
Williams was a monster Tuesday, out-rebounding and out-scoring his opposite number throughout the evening. The two-way player hasn't done much at the NBA level yet this season, but he's a dominant force in the G League on any given night.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.