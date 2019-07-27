Williams is expected to sign a contract with Russian team PBC Lokomotiv Kuban, Lithuanian basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas reports.

After Brooklyn renounced its rights to Williams earlier this month, the center was believed to have agreed to a contract with Shaanxi Xinda of the Chinese National Basketball League, per Asia-Basket.com. That deal apparently fell though, as Williams is now poised to take his talents to Eastern Europe in the VTB United League. Williams' deal likely contains an opt-out clause that would allow him to pursue any opportunities in the NBA that might arise at a later time. Williams saw most of his action in 2018-19 at the G League level but appeared in five games for the Nets, averaging 3.6 points and 3.8 boards in 5.2 minutes.