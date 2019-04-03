Nets' Alan Williams: Piles up boards in playoff win
Williams piled on 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in the 108-106 G League Conference Finals win over Lakeland on Tuesday.
Williams and fellow big man Thomas Wimbush dominated the glass, each finishing the pivotal win with double-doubles. Williams played in 41 games with Long Island this season, averaging 19.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game.
