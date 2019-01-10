Nets' Alan Williams: Changes course, rejoins Nets
Williams, amidst complications finalizing a contract in the Chinese Basketball Association, will re-sign with the Nets on a two-way contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Things will move quickly, as Williams is expected to be dressed for Friday's game against the Raptors. The center was originally released by Brooklyn after seeing an extremely minimal role, and it appeared it would be looking for greener pastures. However, he's back where he started after things fell through with the Chinese team he was discussing a potential contract with.
